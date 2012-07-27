版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 28日 星期六 02:28 BJT

BRIEF-TWO DUKE ENERGY BOARD MEMBERS RESIGN

NEW YORK, July 27 DUKE ENERGY SAYS ACCEPTED RESIGNATIONS OF BOARD MEMBERS JOHN BAKER AND THERESA STONE DUKE ENERGY SAYS CANNOT COMMENT ON THE SPECIFICS OF BAKER'S AND STONE'S RESIGNATION LETTERS IN RESIGNATION LETTERS, BOTH STONE AND BAKER CALL ON DUKE ENERGY TO LAUNCH SEARCH PROCESS FOR NEW CEO

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐