Duke Energy shareholder lawsuit over CEO firing moves forward

Sept 1 Duke Energy Corp's board must
face a shareholder lawsuit over its abrupt 2012 firing of its
newly installed chief executive, a Delaware judge has ruled.
In a decision on Wednesday, Delaware Vice Chancellor Sam
Glasscock denied Duke's bid to end the case, finding the
shareholder plaintiffs plausibly argued that the defendants
might have concealed information about their actions from the
public and regulators.
As part of its $18 billion deal to acquire Progress Energy,
Duke had agreed to install Progress head William Johnson as CEO
of the combined company. But within hours of the acquisition's
closing in July 2012, the new Duke board met and fired Johnson,
reinstating former Duke CEO James Rogers, in a vote along
company lines.
Johnson left with a pre-negotiated $44 million severance
package. Shareholders almost immediately sued Duke, arguing the
decision to terminate him was reached in May 2012 and concealed
from the public, investors and regulators. Duke's share price
subsequently fell and the S&P lowered the company's credit
rating.
Duke and the executives and directors named in the lawsuit
strongly deny the lawsuit's allegations and any wrongdoing
related to the CEO change after the 2012 merger, Duke said in a
statement on Thursday.
Duke said the company, executives and directors would
continue to vigorously defend themselves in the litigation.
In his decision, Glasscock said the plaintiffs plausibly
alleged the holdover Duke board members had second thoughts
about Johnson in the 18 months between the deal's announcement
and its closing. According to the lawsuit, the board decided to
conceal its plan to oust Johnson because it did not want to risk
trying to renegotiate the merger terms or face further questions
from state regulators that could delay its approval.
They chose instead to wait until a meeting after the
acquisition closed to say Johnson was not a good fit to lead the
combined company, the lawsuit alleged.
The abrupt CEO change brought other federal and state claims
in North Carolina and an investigation by the state utilities
regulator in North Carolina, where Duke and Progress were
headquartered.
A settlement with regulators formalized Rogers' exit in
2013. Duke in 2015 settled a securities class action related to
the merger in North Carolina federal court for $146 million.
Duke and the named executives and directors denied the class
allegations of misrepresentations related to the CEO change.
