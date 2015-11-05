Duke Energy profit drops 27 pct

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 5 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 27 percent drop in quarterly profit.
Net income attributable to Duke fell to $932 million, or $1.35 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.27 billion, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier.
The company booked $378 million in earnings from discontinued operations, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue rose 1.4 percent to $6.48 billion. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.