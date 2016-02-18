Duke Energy reports five-fold jump in profit

BRIEF-Quinpario Acquisition says shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
Feb 18 Duke Energy Corp reported a five-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher income from its regulated utilities and a return to profit in its international business.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $477 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $97 million, or 14 cents, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces management appointments
Jan 19 Shares of CSX Corp soared 20 percent on Thursday after an activist investor's plan to shake up the U.S. rail operator fueled speculation that the company was once again a takeover target.