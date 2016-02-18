版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 18日 星期四 20:19 BJT

Duke Energy reports five-fold jump in profit

Feb 18 Duke Energy Corp reported a five-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher income from its regulated utilities and a return to profit in its international business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $477 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $97 million, or 14 cents, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐