Duke Energy reports five-fold jump in profit

Feb 18 Duke Energy Corp reported a five-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher income from its regulated utilities and a return to profit in its international business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $477 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $97 million, or 14 cents, a year earlier. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)