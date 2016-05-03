Duke Energy reports fall in profit, hurt by mild weather

May 3 Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 19.7 pct fall in quarterly profit as a mild winter hurt electricity demand.

Net income attributable to Duke fell to $694 million, or $1.01 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $864 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell 7.3 percent to $5.62 billion.

Duke sells power to 7.3 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)