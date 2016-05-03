Duke Energy reports fall in profit, hurt by mild weather

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 19.7 pct fall in quarterly profit as a mild winter hurt electricity demand.
Net income attributable to Duke fell to $694 million, or $1.01 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $864 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue fell 7.3 percent to $5.62 billion.
Duke sells power to 7.3 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.