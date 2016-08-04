Power company Duke Energy's profit falls on impairment charge

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 6.3 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge related to certain assets in Central America.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $509 million, or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $543 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue fell 1.9 percent to $5.48 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer