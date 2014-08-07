Duke Energy profit rises on strong regulated utility business

Aug 7 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S.
power company by market value, reported a 80 percent rise in
quarterly profit on higher revenue from its rate-regulated
utilities.
Net income attributable to Duke rose to $609 million, or 86
cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $339
million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
The results a year earlier included a charge to write off
investments in a failed Florida nuclear project and other
one-time items.
Revenue from its regulated electric utilities increased
nearly 7 percent to $5.17 billion in the latest quarter.
