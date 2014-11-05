Duke Energy profit rises on better pricing, reversal of charge

Nov 5 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by market value, reported a 27 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by increased pricing and the reversal of an impairment charge recognized in the first quarter.

Net income attributable to Duke rose to $1.3 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's total operating revenue rose about 3 percent to $6.4 billion.

The $477 million charge was related to the sale of its Midwest business to Dynegy Inc in August. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)