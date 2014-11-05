Duke Energy profit rises on better pricing, reversal of charge

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Nov 5 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by market value, reported a 27 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by increased pricing and the reversal of an impairment charge recognized in the first quarter.
Net income attributable to Duke rose to $1.3 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company's total operating revenue rose about 3 percent to $6.4 billion.
The $477 million charge was related to the sale of its Midwest business to Dynegy Inc in August. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015