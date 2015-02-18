版本:
Duke Energy quarterly profit falls due to tax charge

Feb 18 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by market value, reported an 86 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a tax charge to repatriate foreign earnings.

Net income attributable to Duke fell to $97 million, or 14 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $688 million, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it plans to access $2.7 billion in foreign earnings through 2022, due to which it recorded a 53 cents per share tax charge in the quarter. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
