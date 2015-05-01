Duke Energy profit helped by unusually cold weather

May 1 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S.
power company by generation capacity, reported a quarterly
profit as exceptionally cold winter weather boosted electricity
demand.
Net income attributable to Duke was $864 million, or $1.22
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a
loss of $97 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Last quarter's results included an impairment charge of
about $1.4 billion related to the company's Midwest generation
business, which was later sold to Dynegy Inc.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)