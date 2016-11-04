版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 19:14 BJT

Duke Energy quarterly profit rises 26 pct

Nov 4 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 26.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as warmer summer temperatures in the South Eastern and Midwest United States pushed up electricity sales.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.18 billion, or $1.70 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $932 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 5.2 percent to $6.82 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐