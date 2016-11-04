UPDATE 1-Duke Energy quarterly profit beats estimates

(Compares with estimates, adds details)

Nov 4 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as warmer summer temperatures in the Southeastern and Midwest United States pushed up electricity sales.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke said income from its regulated utilities business, which sells electricity at fixed prices, rose 32.6 percent to $1.2 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The regulated utilities unit serves Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and North and South Carolina in the Southeastern and Midwest regions of the United States.

The company said it is trending toward the high end of its 2016 adjusted earnings forecast of $4.50 to $4.70 per share, excluding costs associated with Hurricane Matthew.

The company, which has been cutting its exposure to volatile power prices in wholesale markets, agreed in October to sell its businesses in Brazil, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador and Argentina.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.18 billion, or $1.70 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $932 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.68 per share, above average analysts' estimate of $1.58, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total operating revenue rose 5.2 percent to $6.82 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)