Power company Duke Energy posts quarterly loss

Feb 16 Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S. power company by generation capacity, posted a quarterly loss, stemming from the sale of its international business last year.

Net loss attributable to the Duke Energy was $227 million, or 33 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $477 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Duke completed the exit of its international businesses in October in deals valued at $2.4 billion, to focus on its U.S. operations. (reut.rs/2lSe3I7) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)