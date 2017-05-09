UPDATE 1-Duke Energy's quarterly profit edges past estimates

(Adds details, background)
May 9 Duke Energy Corp, the biggest U.S.
power company by generation capacity, reported a quarterly
profit that edged past estimates, partly helped by its
acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas.
Duke Energy announced its $4.9 billion purchase of Piedmont
Natural Gas in 2015. The acquisition has helped the company
expand its natural gas distribution business.
Total operating expenses in the electric utilities and
infrastructure segment fell 3.2 percent to $3.72 billion in the
first quarter ended March 31, due to reduced storm restoration
costs, the company said.
Net income attributable to Duke Energy was $716 million, or
$1.02 per share, in the quarter, from $694 million, or $1.01 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Duke Energy earned a profit of $1.04 per
share, slightly beating analysts' average estimate of $1.03 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total operating revenue rose 6.5 percent to $5.73 billion.
The company also said it was on track to achieve its 2017
adjusted diluted earnings forecast of $4.50-$4.70 per share.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)