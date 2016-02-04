版本:
Duke Energy looking to sell its international energy unit

Feb 4 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, said it was looking to sell a whole or part of its international energy unit.

Duke said it had not yet received any offer for the unit, which has about 4,400 megawatts of power producing capacity. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

