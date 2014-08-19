版本:
BRIEF-Coast Guard says 8,000 gallon diesel spilled to Ohio river from Duke Energy station

Aug 19 U.S. Coast Guard:
    *     Coast Guard says responds to Ohio river diesel fuel
spill, portion of river closed to vessel traffic
    *     Coast Guard says responding to a reported 8,000 gallon
diesel spill from the Duke Energy W.C. Beckjord power station
near Cincinnati, Ohio
    *     Coast Guard says watchstanders received the initial
report at about 12:20 a.m., Eastern Standard Time, Tuesday
    *     Coast Guard says Duke Energy has assumed
responsibility for spill clean-up


 (Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bangalore)
