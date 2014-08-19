BRIEF-Coast Guard says 8,000 gallon diesel spilled to Ohio river from Duke Energy station

Aug 19 U.S. Coast Guard: * Coast Guard says responds to Ohio river diesel fuel spill, portion of river closed to vessel traffic * Coast Guard says responding to a reported 8,000 gallon diesel spill from the Duke Energy W.C. Beckjord power station near Cincinnati, Ohio * Coast Guard says watchstanders received the initial report at about 12:20 a.m., Eastern Standard Time, Tuesday * Coast Guard says Duke Energy has assumed responsibility for spill clean-up (Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bangalore)