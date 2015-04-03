Duke Energy agrees to pay $2.5 mln in coal ash spill settlement

April 3 U.S. power company Duke Energy Corp
agreed to a $2.5 million settlement proposed by the
Virginia Department of Environmental Quality relating to the
2014 coal ash spill into the Dan River in North Carolina, the
DEQ said on Friday.
Duke, the largest in the United States by power generation
capacity, will spend $2.25 million in carrying out environmental
projects to benefit Virginia localities affected by the spill.
(1.usa.gov/1F9WLrk)
The remaining $250,000 will be placed in a DEQ fund to
respond to environmental emergencies.
A pipe break at a retired Duke coal plant in February 2014
triggered the third-worst coal ash spill in U.S. history. The
event prompted North Carolina's Senate to ask Duke to close 33
coal ash ponds in the state within 15 years.
The accident occurred amid a long-running legal battle over
the storage of coal ash waste at Duke facilities.
The company said it had set aside $100 million in the fourth
quarter in anticipation of the settlement.
A public comment period on the proposed order will be open
through May 20, 2015. Afterward, the State Water Control Board
must give final approval for the order to take effect, DEQ said.
Duke, which sells power to 7.2 million customers in North
Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky,
also operates in Argentina, Chile and Brazil.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Dan Grebler)