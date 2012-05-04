UPDATE 1-Duke sees Progress deal approval, profit dips

* Q1 profit drops, but tops Wall St forecast
* Weather, Edwardsport charge hits bottom line
* Still sees July 1 close to Progress deal
May 4 Duke Energy Corp said it expects
federal regulators to back its plan to buy peer Progress Energy
and allow the companies to close the proposed $13.7
billion deal by July 1.
Duke, which reported quarterly earnings that slightly topped
Wall Street forecasts on Friday, first announced its plan to buy
Progress in January 2011, but the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission has so far rejected Duke's efforts to cut its market
power.
Duke sent new data to the FERC last month after the
regulator requested more information on how it would reduce its
market power.
"We think it's more likely than not that the FERC will
approve our proposal," Chairman and Chief Executive James Rogers
told Reuters.
Duke posted a drop in first-quarter profit on Friday, hurt
by charges from a power generation project and the warm winter
weather.
Net income fell to $295 million, or 22 cents per share, from
$511 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items such as the $420 million charge
from the company's Edwardsport power project, earnings per share
were 38 cents.
That topped the 36 cents per share that analysts had
forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A retail rate increase in the Carolinas helped add about 3
cents per share during the quarter, according to Lynn Good, and
reduced costs for power plant operations and maintenance added
another 1 cent.
Shares of Duke have dropped 2.7 percent so far this year.