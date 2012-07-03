UPDATE 7-Progress CEO quits, Duke chief to run combined company

* Jim Rogers of Duke to become CEO of combined company
* Bill Johnson, who had been slated for top job, resigns
* Johnson to get cash severance payment of $7.4 million
* Deal creates largest U.S. power provider
By Michael Erman and Ernest Scheyder
NEW YORK, July 3 Duke Energy Corp, which
closed its $18 billion buyout of Progress Energy this week, said
Progress Chief Executive Bill Johnson had resigned and would not
be taking the top job at the combined company as had been
planned.
Duke CEO Jim Rogers, 64, has become president and CEO of the
combined entity, while remaining chairman, the company said on
Tuesday. Rogers said in an interview that he had been officially
notified of his new role after board deliberations on Monday
afternoon.
"I have done two combinations before. The first focus must
be on bringing the companies together and empowering the leaders
to move forward, capture the synergies and make sure at the same
time we continue to provide affordable and reliable service,"
Rogers said.
Duke said Johnson's resignation was by "mutual agreement."
Johnson, 58, could not be reached for comment.
The company and its lead director, Ann Maynard Gray,
declined to give any further background about Johnson's
resignation.
Johnson would be given a severance payment of $7.4 million,
which is three times his annual base salary and annual cash
bonus as of July 3, Duke said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
He would also receive $1.4 million in cash as his target
annual cash bonus for 2012, the company said in the filing.
In exchange, Johnson is expected to release all of his
claims against the company.
Total severance payments associated with the Progress
buyout, including a voluntary separation program, a potential
involuntary severance plan and payments payable to Johnson, are
estimated to be between $225 million and $275 million, Duke said
in the filing.
Johnson sent a brief email to employees on Tuesday that did
not give further details on his resignation. In the message, he
said he believes the potential of the deal "remains compelling."
"It certainly caught me by surprise," said a person who sat
on Progress' board until its recent acquisition.
"Bill has been a fantastic CEO of Progress Energy. I think
it's a real loss he won't become CEO of Duke Energy," said the
former Progress director, who spoke on the condition of
anonymity.
The deal, which was announced in January 2011, creates the
largest U.S. power company, with 57,000 megawatts of generating
capacity and 7.1 million electricity customers in North
Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
It also becomes the second largest U.S. operator of nuclear
power plants.
The original plan had been for Rogers to serve as executive
chairman of the combined company, while Johnson would have been
president and CEO. When the deal was announced, Rogers joked
that the two executives would settle arguments by arm wrestling.
"It's not easy for CEOs of big companies to get along
together - they are not known for having small egos," said Paul
Patterson, an analyst at Glenrock Associates. "Any time you see
a situation in which you expect two CEOs to have an active role
at the same company, you've got to scratch your head and wonder
whether it is going to work out."
The company's shares closed down 1.6 percent at $68.69 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
HIGH-PROFILE CEO
Rogers has an unusually high profile for a utility
executive. Duke's website touts him as a "CEO statesman," and he
makes frequent media appearances in places as diverse as "60
Minutes" and "The Colbert Report."
He has testified more than 20 times before U.S.
congressional committees and is known as one of the first major
U.S. utility executives to have backed federal climate change
legislation.
He has been involved in three major transactions in his more
than 23 years as a CEO and has ended up in charge of the company
after each deal.
Rogers said he will remain CEO for "as long as the board
wants me to stay."
The deal closed on Monday after receiving clearance in the
Carolinas and by federal regulators. Rogers said he was
contacting the company's key regulators to discuss the
management changes.
A South Carolina regulator said the last-minute leadership
change would have make little difference in the outcome of the
process.
"We're confident that the commitments that have been made to
South Carolina will be honored by Mr. Rogers as well as they
would have been under Mr. Johnson," said Dukes Scott, executive
director of the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff.
Gray, Duke's lead director, said Johnson had been
"instrumental in helping us close the merger with Progress
Energy, and we wish him well in his future endeavors."
At least one analyst expressed concern Duke could lose
senior Progress executives, many of whom are loyal to Johnson.
Rogers said on the conference call that he had contacted
Progress executives on Monday night "and talked through where
we're going in the future and how we have to pull together."
"My expectation is that all will lead and make this a great
success," Rogers said.
One of Johnson's unfinished tasks that will be left to
Rogers will be to decide the fate of Progress' damaged Crystal
River nuclear reactor in Florida.
The 860-megawatt reactor has been shut since 2009 when
workers discovered a gap in its concrete containment dome. A
second hole in the concrete containment building was later
discovered, and Progress officials have said the unit won't
restart until 2014 at the earliest.
Progress' Florida utility has been expected to announce this
month whether it will repair the damaged reactor or shut it
down. The cost of the difficult repair has been estimated at
between $900 million and $1.3 billion.