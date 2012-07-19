Duke Energy's 20-minute CEO Johnson set to testify

| RALEIGH, North Carolina, July 19
Corp's 20-minute CEO is set to give his side on Thursday
of the saga that saw him ousted from the top job just moments
after the company finalized the $18 billion deal that made it
the nation's largest utility.
William Johnson, the former head of Progress Energy who was
set to run Duke at the completion of the takeover, will testify
before North Carolina's utility regulators about the surprise
boardroom drama that saw Duke's directors vote him out of the
CEO spot earlier this month and return Duke CEO James Rogers to
the position.
The newly-merged Duke board, which was dominated by
directors from the former Duke board, voted Johnson out minutes
after he took the CEO spot despite the companies' long-stated
plan for him to take the helm of the company from Rogers, who
was to step aside and become the merged company's executive
chairman.
So far, Johnson has remained quiet, abiding by a
"non-disparagement" clause in his separation contract that paid
him a total stock and compensation package of about $44 million.
That clause, however, does not apply to comments made to the
regulatory bodies.
Angry commissioners from the North Carolina Utility
Commission questioned Rogers last week about why the power
company's board moved immediately from closing the merger to
voting to request Johnson's resignation.
Rogers, who took the CEO job at Duke after the Charlotte,
North Carolina-based company bought Cinergy, where he was CEO,
said there was no triggering event.
But the board became discouraged with Johnson toward the end
of the 18 months it took to win federal approval for the deal
around Progress' handling of repairs at its Crystal River
nuclear plant, its weak financial results and Johnson's early
moves toward integrating the two companies, Rogers said.
"They felt his style was autocratic and discouraged
different points of view," Rogers testified.
Former Progress board members have blasted the quick ouster,
including the former lead independent director John Mullin who
wrote in an open letter that the move was "the most blatant
example of corporate deceit that I have witnessed."
Still, it is unlikely that the NCUC will move to add new
conditions to the merger, which it had already approved. But
Duke could face a chilly reception when it comes before the
regulator in the coming months to seek electricity rate
adjustments that will determine how much money the company can
earn in the state, which is home to about 45 percent of its
customers.
And that pain could spread, as utility regulators in Florida
have requested the Duke's Rogers testify there as well about the
issue.
Since the turmoil on July 2, Duke shares have fallen 5.5
percent, and rating agency Standard & Poor's put its "A-" rating
on Duke's debt on watch for a downgrade because of the abrupt
executive switch.