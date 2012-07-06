Ex-Progress director slams Duke Energy CEO shuffle

* Ex-Progress CEO says Duke board acted in "bad faith"
* Says "blatant example of corporate deceit"
* Governance expert defends Duke board
* Duke shares down 4.4 percent since announcement
NEW YORK, July 6 Duke Energy Corp acted
in "bad faith" when it replaced former Progress Energy CEO Bill
Johnson with Duke's Jim Rogers, the former lead director of
Progress said in an open letter.
Duke closed on its $18 billion buyout of Progress on Monday,
and on Tuesday the Duke board announced that Johnson, who had
been slated to run the combined company, was leaving by "mutual
agreement."
The decision came as a surprise to many Duke shareholders,
Wall Street analysts, and utility commissions that had approved
the deal.
Replacing Johnson "can only be described as an incredible
act of bad faith with regard to the undertakings of the merger
agreement," John Mullin, former lead director at Progress, said
in a public letter. "I think it was a clearly premeditated
contravention of one of the most central tenets of our
agreement."
The decision by the 18-person Duke board, with 11 legacy
Duke directors and seven Progress directors, to install Rogers
as chief executive officer was "the most blatant example of
corporate deceit that I have witnessed," Mullin wrote.
Johnson was on the board when the decision was made, along
with Rogers. It is not clear if either man voted on the CEO
change, though Johnson has now left the Duke board, making its
current size 17.
Duke shares have dropped 4.4 percent since the announcement
on Tuesday morning. As a comparison, Standard & Poors' utilities
index is down around 1.4 percent over the same period.
Despite the controversy, corporate governance expert and
University of Delaware professor Charles Elson said he was
untroubled by the move.
"Until the two companies come together, you never know who
will be the best," Elson said. "The board's job is to pick who
is the most effective leader, period. Sometimes before a merger,
one person appears better and after a merger someone else
appears better."
Robert Gruber, the chief public advocate at the North
Carolina Utilities Commission, told the New York Times on Friday
he might not have voted to approve the buyout had he known about
the management change.
The deal, which was announced in January 2011, creates the
largest U.S. power company, with 57,000 megawatts of generating
capacity and 7.1 million electricity customers in North
Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
It also becomes the second largest U.S. operator of nuclear
power plants.
The original plan had been for Rogers to serve as executive
chairman of the combined company, while Johnson would have been
president and CEO.
When the deal was announced, Rogers joked that the two
executives would settle arguments by arm wrestling.