UPDATE 1-Duke Realty to sell medical office assets to HTA for $2.8 bln

May 1 U.S. real estate investment trust Duke
Realty Corp said on Monday it would sell its medical
office building assets to Healthcare Trust of America Inc
, an owner and operator of medical offices, for $2.8
billion in cash.
The deal, which also include Duke Realty's medical office
operating and development platform, will give HTA access to 78
properties.
Reuters reported in March that Duke Realty was exploring the
sale of its medical office buildings, as it seeks to focus on
its warehouse portfolio.
As part of the deal, Duke Realty will provide seller
financing of $330 million to HTA.
The acquisition is expected to close in stages through the
second and third quarters of 2017, Duke Realty said.
Morgan Stanley was Duke Realty's financial adviser, while
Wells Fargo's Eastdil Secured unit advised HTA.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)