BRIEF-Duke Energy forecasts 2013 EPS of $4.20 to $4.45 per share

Feb 28 Duke Energy Corp : * Forecasts 2013 EPS of $4.20 to $4.45 per share * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average for Duke Energy Corp 2013 EPS at

$4.34 * CEO says power portfolio will continue to contain "much less coal and more

natural gas" * Expects earnings to grow 4 percent to 6 percent from 2013 to 2015 * Expects 2013 capex of $5.9 billion to $6.3 billion * CEO says will continue to focus on growing dividend