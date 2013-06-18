版本:
CORRECTED-Duke Energy names new CEO

(Corrects to say Lynn Good take over as CEO on July 1, not at the end of the year)

June 18 Duke Energy Corp, the largest power provider in the United States, said Chief Financial Officer Lynn Good will take over from Chief Executive Jim Rogers on July 1.

Duke Energy's board will also name an independent director to assume responsibilities as chairman, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)
