版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 03:13 BJT

New Issue-Duke Energy sells $500 mln in notes

 Nov 14 Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N) sold $500
million of senior unsecured notes on Monday, said a source
familiar with the sale.
 Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 2.15 PCT      MATURITY  11/15/2016
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.995     FIRST PAY  5/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa2      YIELD 2.151 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/17/2011
S&P BBB-PLUS      SPREAD 125 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐