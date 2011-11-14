New Issue-Duke Energy sells $500 mln in notes

BRIEF-IES Holdings announces board appointment
* IES Holdings announces the appointment of Todd Cleveland to the board of directors
Nov 14 Duke Energy Corp (DUK.N) sold $500
million of senior unsecured notes on Monday, said a source
familiar with the sale.
Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.15 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.995 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.151 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/17/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says an average of 521,000 client trades per day in January 2017, down 8 percent from January 2016
* Dow declares quarterly dividend of 46 cents per share