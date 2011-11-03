UPDATE 2-Duke profit tops Wall Street, raises outlook

* Q3 adj EPS 50 cents vs est 46 cents

* Operating rev up slightly at $3.96 bln

* Raises FY adj rev view to $1.40-$1.45, from $1.35-$1.40

* Shares flat in early trading

Nov 3 Power company Duke Energy (DUK.N) posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year outlook on Thursday, and said it would likely complete its purchase of Progress Energy PGN.N this year.

Duke submitted a proposal last month to U.S. regulators to address fears that the planned merger would give the combined company too much market power, and it has asked for a ruling by Dec. 15.

"Our aspiration is to get an order from the (Federal Energy Regulatory) Commission and the (Carolinas') commissions so that we can close by year-end because from an accounting standpoint that's the best answer. But it's really out of our hands in terms of when they will act," Chairman and Chief Executive James Rogers told Reuters.

The proposed $13.7 billion purchase of Progress would make the company the largest U.S. electric utility with 7.1 million electric customers in six states.

Duke's third-quarter net profit fell to $472 million, or 35 cents per share, from $666 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding special items, it earned 50 cents per share. On that basis, analysts had expected 46 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's fleet of nuclear power plants operated at 99.27 percent of its output capacity during the quarter, and its natural gas-fired plants saw strong demand in key markets.

Operating revenue rose marginally to $3.96 billion.

Citing its performance year to date, Duke raised its adjusted earnings forecast for the year to $1.40 to $1.45 per share from $1.35 to $1.40 per share earlier.

The company took a $220 million charge related to the construction of its Edwardsport, Indiana, power plant, which will come on line next year and will be one of the world's cleanest coal-fired power stations.

Duke's shares were flat in early trading. (Reporting by Matt Daily in New York and Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Maureen Bavdek)