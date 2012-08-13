版本:
New Issue-Duke Energy sells $1.2 bln notes in 2 parts

Aug 13 Duke Energy Corporation on Monday
sold $1.2 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: DUKE ENERGY
    
TRANCHE 1
AMT $700 MLN    COUPON 1.625 PCT   MATURITY     8/15/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.671   FIRST PAY    2/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 1.694 PCT    SETTLEMENT   8/16/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 100 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.05 PCT    MATURITY     8/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.616   FIRST PAY    2/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.095 PCT    SETTLEMENT   8/16/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 145 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

