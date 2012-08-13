New Issue-Duke Energy sells $1.2 bln notes in 2 parts

Aug 13 Duke Energy Corporation on Monday sold $1.2 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DUKE ENERGY TRANCHE 1 AMT $700 MLN COUPON 1.625 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.671 FIRST PAY 2/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.694 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/16/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 100 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.05 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.616 FIRST PAY 2/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.095 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/16/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS