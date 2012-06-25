UPDATE 1-Duke Energy, Progress accept FERC conditions

June 25 Utility companies Duke Energy Corp
and Progress Energy said they had accepted the
conditions set by the federal regulators related to their
proposed $13.7 billion merger.
Duke and Progress made a compliance filing with the U.S.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Monday, the
companies said in a filing with the U.S. Security and Exchange
Commission.
FERC on June 8 cleared the way for the deal, but added some
conditions, including asking for periodic reports on the status
of transmission upgrades.
Duke first announced its plan to buy Progress in January
2011, but the FERC has repeatedly rejected the company's efforts
to cut its market power.
The companies, who are eyeing July 1 as the merger date,
continue to work to secure final merger-related approvals from
the North Carolina Utilities Commission and the Public Service
Commission of South Carolina.
Shares of Duke, valued at $30.62 billion, closed at $22.88
on the New York Stock exchange on Monday.