U.S. energy regulators stall Duke-Progress merger

Dec 15 Duke Energy's proposed purchase of Progress Energy was put on hold by U.S. energy regulators after they rejected a plan proposed by the power companies which sought to limit the effects of their merger on competition.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said it could not unconditionally approve the $13.7 billion deal, according to a statement published on Thursday.

Duke submitted a proposal last month to U.S. regulators to address fears that the planned merger would give the combined company too much market power. The company had told Reuters that it was hoping to close the sale by the year end.

"Today's (Thursday's) order does not reject the merger. It remains conditionally authorized by FERC. The companies may offer another mitigation proposal that addresses FERC's concerns," the FERC said.

Duke's proposed buy of Progress would make the company the largest U.S. electric utility with 7.1 million electric customers in six states.