Duke Energy swings to loss after $1.4 bln charge

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
May 7 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by market capitalization, swung to a quarterly loss after taking a $1.4 billion charge to write down the value of its Midwest commercial generation business.
Duke Energy said in February that it planned to sell the business, including stakes in 13 power plants, citing "volatile returns" in a competitive market.
The company posted a net loss of $97 million, or 14 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $634 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.