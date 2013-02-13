版本:
Duke Energy's net income rises in fourth quarter

Feb 13 Duke Energy Corp, the largest power company in the United States, reported higher net income on Wednesday in its second quarterly report since its merger with Progress Energy.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted net income of $586 million, or 62 cents per share, compared with $333 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

