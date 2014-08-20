UPDATE 1-Ohio River oil spill cleanup may stretch into third day

(Adds details on cleanup time frame, company comment)
Aug 20 The cleanup of a 5,000-gallon fuel oil
spill from a Duke Energy Corp power plant into the Ohio
River could stretch into Thursday, Duke said on Wednesday, as
the U.S. Coast Guard reopened a 15-mile section of the river to
limited traffic.
The Coast Guard closed a stretch of the river between
Cincinnati, Ohio, and Dayton, Kentucky, on Tuesday after late
Monday's spill. The incident occurred during what Duke called a
"routine transfer of fuel oil" at the company's 60-year-old W.C.
Beckjord Station power plant, 20 miles east of Cincinnati.
Cleanup operations have continued since, with the use of
containment booms, skimmers and vacuums to recover the spilled
oil. "Significant amounts" of the fuel have been collected so
far, Duke said in a statement.
"The U.S. EPA indicates that recovery of oil will continue
through today, possibly tomorrow," Duke said.
Meanwhile, the Coast Guard has reopened the river to some
traffic, though restrictions will continue as the cleanup
continues, it said on Wednesday. It did not give a timeline.
"Vessels can transit as long as they call the Coast Guard
command center to get permission first," said Lieutenant Kate
Cameron of the U.S. Coast Guard.
A spokeswoman for the Greater Cincinnati Water Works said on
Wednesday that drinking water intakes from the river were
reopened late on Tuesday after testing throughout the day, and
that there was no impact to drinking water.
A Duke spokeswoman said that so far there had not been any
observed impact on wildlife.
