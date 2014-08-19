Duke Energy reports oil spill into Ohio river

Aug 19 U.S. power company Duke Energy said on Tuesday about 5,000 gallons of fuel was spilled into the Ohio River during a routine transfer of fuel oil at its station near Cincinnati.

The spill that took place around 11.15 p.m. ET on Monday was stopped within 15 minutes, the company said.

The company sells power to about 7.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)