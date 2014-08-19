版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 19日 星期二 21:20 BJT

Duke Energy reports oil spill into Ohio river

Aug 19 U.S. power company Duke Energy said on Tuesday about 5,000 gallons of fuel was spilled into the Ohio River during a routine transfer of fuel oil at its station near Cincinnati.

The spill that took place around 11.15 p.m. ET on Monday was stopped within 15 minutes, the company said.

The company sells power to about 7.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐