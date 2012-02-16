UPDATE 2-Duke Energy still mulling merger response

* Considering response to FERC merger rejection

* Await guidance from regulators on industry mergers

* Seeing only modest economic recovery

Feb 16 Duke Energy is still working on a plan to win U.S. approval for its proposed takeover of Progress Energy after failing to overcome regulators' fears that the combined company would have too much power.

Duke had hoped to wrap up the planned $13.7 billion merger with Progress in December, but federal regulators rejected the companies' "virtual divestiture" strategy that was designed to limit its wholesale market strength in North and South Carolina.

The companies are still deciding how to structure a proposal that would assuage regulators' concerns about the tie-up, which would create the nation's largest power company.

"Frankly, this is a very complex analysis, and it's taking us some time to complete," Chief Executive Officer Jim Rogers said in an interview. "And the reality is, we've been rejected twice, and we're looking to get it right this time."

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is expected to issue new proposals this week concerning utility mergers, he said, which should give some direction on how its views on industry consolidation have changed.

Earlier on Thursday, Duke posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit of 24 cents per share as revenue increased at its international energy unit, especially in Brazil and Peru.

The company, which owns operations in the Midwest and Carolinas, said it expected 2012 earnings of $1.40 to $1.45 per share, excluding special items. That is in line with the analysts' average forecast of $1.43 compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The U.S. economy continued improve, with most of Duke's largest customers predicting that business in 2012 would at least match their performance in 2011 or show slight growth.

"Our industrial customers are expressing cautiousness," Chief Financial Officer Lynn Good said in the interview. "We're not seeing signs of a double-dip or a real contraction, but we're also not seeing anything that is extremely robust."

Shares of Duke rose 1.2 percent to $21.14 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.