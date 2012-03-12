版本:
New Issue-Duke Energy Indiana sells $250mln notes

March 12 Duke Energy Indiana Inc on Monday
sold $250 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    RBC, RBS, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.	
	
BORROWER: DUKE ENERGY INDIANA INC 	
	
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 4.20 PCT    MATURITY    03/15/2042   	
TYPE FMB        ISS PRICE 99.814   FIRST PAY   09/15/2012 	
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 4.211 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/15/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 105 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

