New Issue-Duke Energy Indiana sells $250mln notes

March 12 Duke Energy Indiana Inc on Monday sold $250 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. RBC, RBS, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DUKE ENERGY INDIANA INC AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.20 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2042 TYPE FMB ISS PRICE 99.814 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.211 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS