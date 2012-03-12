New Issue-Duke Energy Indiana sells $250mln notes

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
March 12 Duke Energy Indiana Inc on Monday sold $250 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. RBC, RBS, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DUKE ENERGY INDIANA INC AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.20 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2042 TYPE FMB ISS PRICE 99.814 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.211 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/15/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.