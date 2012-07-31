Dun & Bradstreet scouts for a buyer - WSJ

July 31 Dun & Bradstreet Corp, a global business information firm, has hired investment banks to find a buyer for itself, the Wall Street Journal said, sending D&B shares up 13 percent.

The company is working with J.P. Morgan Chase and Credit Suisse Group to reach out to potential buyers, the newspaper reported without naming its sources.

Dun & Bradstreet, which makes money through subscriptions and licensing agreements, had explored a sale last year but failed to garner much interest from technology and information-services companies, the newspaper said.

In response to an email from Reuters, Dun & Bradstreet said it does not comment on rumors and speculation.

The company's shares closed up $9.49 at $80.19 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They had touched a high of $83.19.