UPDATE 1-Dun & Bradstreet scouts for a buyer - source

July 31 Dun & Bradstreet Corp, a global
business information provider, is exploring a sale and has J.P.
Morgan and Credit Suisse to advise it in the
process, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Dun & Bradstreet, which makes money through subscriptions
and licensing agreements, has data on more than more than 130
million companies in more than 190 countries. Its subsidiaries
include Hoover's and AllBusiness.com.
The 171-year-old company's shares fell sharply earlier this
year when it shut down it Shanghai Roadway D&B Marketing
Services Co unit in China after revealing that some of its local
employees there may have violated U.S. anti-bribery laws.
But its stock rose more than 13 percent on Tuesday after the
Wall Street Journal reported that the company was looking for a
buyer. Its current market value is around $3.8 billion.
The Journal said that D&B explored a sale last year but
failed to garner much interest from technology and
information-services companies.
Dun & Bradstreet, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse all
declined to comment on the news.
The company's shares closed up $9.49 at $80.19 on Tuesday on
the New York Stock Exchange. They had touched a high of $83.19.