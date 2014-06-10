Coffee prices in Dunkin' Donuts restaurants set to rise

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
NEW YORK, June 10 Dunkin' Brand Group Inc said on Tuesday it expects "modest increases in coffee prices" at its Dunkin' Donuts restaurants as the company reviews rising commodity costs with its franchises.
The statement, emailed to Reuters by a Dunkin' spokeswoman, comes after retail coffee trend setter J.M. Smucker Co raised the U.S. list price of the packaged Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts brands by an average of 9 percent last week. Kraft Food Group followed with a 10 percent increase to Maxwell House and Yuban.
The price hikes were made after arabica coffee futures on ICE Futures U.S. soared nearly 90 percent between January and April on production concerns after an unprecedented drought scorched top grower Brazil's arabica belt. Futures prices have since dropped more than 20 percent. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.