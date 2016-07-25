版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 00:06 BJT

Dundee Precious Metals says Namibia outage to hurt 2016 throughput

July 25 Canadian gold miner Dundee Precious Metals Inc said a power outage in Namibia on Friday is expected to reduce its 2016 concentrate throughput by about 20,000 tonnes.

The company said the refractory lining of its furnace will need to be fully replaced and the work is expected to take about three weeks. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐