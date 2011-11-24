UPDATE 1-Dundee gets environmental nod for Bulgarian gold project

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Nov 24 Canada's Dundee Precious Metals Inc said it received environmental approval from the Bulgarian government for its Krumovgrad gold project, sending its shares up as much as 8 percent.
A new feasibility study for the gold project is being finalized and is expected by November end, the company said in a statement.
"We expect the study to indicate an operation capable of producing about 100,000 ounces of gold in concentrate per year over an eight year mine life with on-site operating costs of less than $400 per ounce," Dundee Capital Markets analysts led by Paul Burchell in a client note.
The Krumovgrad Gold project was awarded to the company's unit, Balkan Mineral & Mining, in June 2000.
Earlier this year, the Bulgarian government granted a 30- year concession to the project.
Shares of the company were trading up 63 Canadian cents at C$9.11 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It touched a high of C$9.13 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.