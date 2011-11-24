版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 24日 星期四 23:39 BJT

UPDATE 1-Dundee gets environmental nod for Bulgarian gold project

Nov 24 Canada's Dundee Precious Metals Inc said it received environmental approval from the Bulgarian government for its Krumovgrad gold project, sending its shares up as much as 8 percent.

A new feasibility study for the gold project is being finalized and is expected by November end, the company said in a statement.

"We expect the study to indicate an operation capable of producing about 100,000 ounces of gold in concentrate per year over an eight year mine life with on-site operating costs of less than $400 per ounce," Dundee Capital Markets analysts led by Paul Burchell in a client note.

The Krumovgrad Gold project was awarded to the company's unit, Balkan Mineral & Mining, in June 2000.

Earlier this year, the Bulgarian government granted a 30- year concession to the project.

Shares of the company were trading up 63 Canadian cents at C$9.11 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It touched a high of C$9.13 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐