UPDATE 1-Dundee Precious Metals to cut Namibian smelter feed

April 30 Canada's Dundee Precious Metals Inc
said the Namibian government asked it to reduce feed to
its Tsumeb smelter by about half following an environmental
audit.
The gold miner said the environment ministry asked it to cut
the feed, effective May 1, until projects designed to capture
fugitive emissions have been completed in the second half of the
year.
Fugitive emissions are gases or vapors released from
pressurized equipment due to leaks.
The Tsumeb smelter, operated by a unit of the company, is a
concentrate processing facility in the South African country.
Dundee Precious Metals, which also operates a gold mine in
Armenia, said it will develop a plan to minimize the impact of
emissions on the health of its workers and the locals.
"We have spent over $40 million on the smelter in the two
years we have owned it and are aware of the challenges that
continue to exist there," Chief Executive Jonathan Goodman said
in a statement.
The company, which holds interests in a number of developing
gold properties in Bulgaria, Serbia and northern Canada, has
also been told to advance the installation of the sulphuric acid
plant to 2013 from 2014.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$1.08
billion, fell 15 percent to C$7.30 on Monday morning on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock was one of the top percentage
losers on the exchange.