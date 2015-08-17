UAE Exchange bids for UAE finance company Dunia -sources

DUBAI Aug 17 UAE Exchange, a global remittance
and foreign exchange business headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is
among bidders interested in consumer finance company Dunia,
though private equity firm KKR & Co has not bid, sources
familiar with the matter said.
Among the other parties to have lodged initial bids for
Dunia, which were due two weeks ago, was Dubai shopping mall
developer Majid Al Futtaim, while there could also be interest
from local banks, according to one of the sources, a United Arab
Emirates-based banker.
Current Dunia shareholders include Fullerton Financial
Holdings -- a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore sovereign
investor Temasek Holdings -- as well as Abu Dhabi state
investment firm Mubadala and private equity house Waha Capital
.
Dunia and the three existing shareholders all declined to
comment, as did KKR and Morgan Stanley, which is advising
Dunia. UAE Exchange and Majid Al Futtaim both said they do not
comment on market speculation.
