UAE's Dunia Finance strategic review to conclude shortly - shareholder

* Looking at best options for Dunia - shareholder
* May adjust stake in AerCap on market conditions
* Buyback of own shares may continue
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, March 22 A strategic review of United
Arab Emirates-based consumer finance company Dunia, including a
potential stake sale, is expected to be concluded shortly, the
chief executive of shareholder Waha Capital said on
Tuesday.
Waha holds 25 percent of Dunia, whose other shareholders
include Abu Dhabi state investment firm Mubadala and Fullerton
Financial Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore
sovereign fund Temasek Holdings.
"The strategic review of Dunia started last year is to
conclude soon. We are looking at options and what's best," Waha
boss Salem al-Noaimi told Reuters. He declined to elaborate or
confirm the bidders.
Sources told Reuters last August that these included UAE
Exchange, an Abu Dhabi-based global remittance and foreign
exchange firm, and Dubai shopping mall developer Majid Al
Futtaim.
Waha's investments also include holdings in healthcare, oil
and gas and aircraft leasing, where it has a 15.6 percent stake
in AerCap Holdings.
Waha had that holding reduced under a 2014 deal in which
AerCap bought American International Group's aircraft
leasing business in a $5.4 billion cash and share deal, although
it remains a significant contributor to Waha's revenue,
according to Noaimi.
The UAE firm could adjust its stake size in AerCap up or
down in the future, depending on market conditions, he added.
Waha made an adjustable net profit of 587.8 million dirhams
($160.1 million) in 2015, up 18.1 percent year on year.
OPPORTUNISTIC BUYER
Waha may continue to repurchase some of its stock before
regulatory permission to do this expires in October, Noaimi
said, adding that it would do so "if there's value in our
shares".
The firm won approval to buy back up to 10 percent of its
outstanding shares last September and has so far repurchased
around 5.6 percent.
Waha invested 475 million dirhams last year in its share
buyback, as well as in capital markets and acquisitions.
The firm remained "opportunistic" on further acquisitions in
2016, targeting the energy, infrastructure and private equity
sectors, with Noaimi noting it had 1.2 billion dirhams of cash
it could deploy.
It recently launched three investment funds totalling $150
million to generate income, covering credit opportunities,
equities and pure private equity, he added.
