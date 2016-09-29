版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 00:38 BJT

Dunkin' Donuts partners with Coca-Cola to enter cold coffee market

Sept 29 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc said its donut chain, Dunkin' Donuts, will partner with Coca-Cola Co to launch a line of cold coffee beverages in the United States, its first foray into the ready-to-drink coffee market.

The donut chain operator said the beverages, set to launch in early 2017, will be manufactured, distributed and sold by Coca-Cola.

The bottled iced coffees will be sold at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.

The company did not disclose financial terms of the deal. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐