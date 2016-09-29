Dunkin' Donuts partners with Coca-Cola to enter cold coffee market

Sept 29 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc said
its donut chain, Dunkin' Donuts, will partner with Coca-Cola Co
to launch a line of cold coffee beverages in the United
States, its first foray into the ready-to-drink coffee market.
The donut chain operator said the beverages, set to launch
in early 2017, will be manufactured, distributed and sold by
Coca-Cola.
The bottled iced coffees will be sold at grocery,
convenience stores, mass merchandisers and Dunkin' Donuts
restaurants.
The company did not disclose financial terms of the deal.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)