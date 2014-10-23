Dunkin' profit rises 36 pct on higher U.S. sales

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
Oct 23 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly profit as more customers visited its coffee and doughnut chain, Dunkin Donuts, in the United States.
The company, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream brand, said net income rose to $54.7 million, or 52 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from $40.2 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at established Dunkin' Donuts franchises in the United States, its biggest business by revenue, rose 2 percent in the third quarter.
Total revenue rose 3.4 percent to $192.6 million. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned