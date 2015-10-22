Dunkin' Brands revenue beats as royalty fees rise

Oct 22 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by increased royalties from franchisees and higher sales at company-operated restaurants.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $46.2 million, or 48 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 26 from $54.7 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $209.8 million, above the average analyst estimate of $204.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)