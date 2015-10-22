Dunkin' Brands revenue beats as royalty fees rise

AT&T says to record $1 bln pre-tax loss in Q4
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Oct 22 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by increased royalties from franchisees and higher sales at company-operated restaurants.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $46.2 million, or 48 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 26 from $54.7 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $209.8 million, above the average analyst estimate of $204.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.