Dunkin' Donuts quarterly U.S. store sales fall 0.8 pct

Feb 4 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc reported a 0.8 percent fall in sales at established U.S. Dunkin' Donuts restaurants, hurt by a drop in traffic.

Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix were expecting a growth of 0.8 percent.

Net loss attributable to the company was $8.9 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 26, compared with a profit of $52.5 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it took a $54.3 million impairment charge related to its Japanese joint venture in the quarter. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)