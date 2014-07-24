REFILE-Dunkin' Brands U.S. comparable sales miss estimate

(Corrects spelling of states in paragraph 2)
July 24 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, the
parent of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins ice cream, reported
weaker-than-expected U.S. quarterly same-restaurant sales,
blaming, in part, an unseasonably cold and rainy start to the
spring season.
Sales at established Dunkin' Donuts franchises in the United
States rose 1.8 percent in the second quarter. Analysts on
average had expected a rise of 3.3 percent, according to
research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company's net income attributable to Dunkin' Brands rose
to $46.2 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended
June 28 from $40.8 million, or 38 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Total revenue rose 4.6 percent to $190.9 million.
