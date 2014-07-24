UPDATE 2-Dunkin' Brands cuts 2014 forecasts, shares tumble

(Adds details on results, company comment)

July 24 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc cut its full-year forecasts on Thursday, as its U.S. Dunkin' Donuts shops battled fierce competition from fast-food rivals like McDonald's Corp and as high milk prices softened profits from its international Baskin-Robbins ice cream business.

Shares dropped almost 5 percent in early trading, after the company also cited weak performance by its Baskin-Robbins joint venture in Japan for the reduction in its 2014 view.

Dunkin' Brands now expects this year's adjusted earnings to be $1.73 to $1.77 per share on sales growth of 5 to 7 percent. Its prior forecast called for earnings of $1.79 to $1.83 per share on sales growth of 6 to 8 percent.

U.S. Dunkin' Donuts shops account for roughly three-quarters of the Canton, Massachusetts-based company's overall revenue. It lowered its 2014 same-store sales growth target for those stores to 2 to 3 percent from 3 to 4 percent previously.

Dunkin' Brands also reported disappointing quarterly results, with executives blaming a cold and rainy start to the spring season, coupled with rampant discounting by fast-food chains, for the weaker-than-expected 1.8 percent rise in sales at established Dunkin' Donuts franchises in the United States.

McDonald's, Dunkin' Donuts' chief competitor, on Tuesday said sales at its established U.S. restaurants fell a steeper-than-expected 1.5 percent in the second quarter.

The world's biggest hamburger chain gave away free coffee during the latest quarter in a bid to defend its dominance in the U.S. fast-food breakfast market from existing competitors and new players such as Yum Brands Inc's Taco Bell chain.

Dunkin Brands' total revenue rose 4.6 percent to $190.9 million for the second quarter ended June 28. That was below analysts' average estimate of $198.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income attributable to Dunkin' Brands rose 13 percent to $46.2 million, or 43 cents per share, for the quarter.

Excluding items, Dunkin' Brands earned 47 cents per share, in line with the average analyst estimate.

Shares in Dunkin' Brands tumbled 4.9 percent at $41.83 in morning trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Sriraj Kalluvila and Meredith Mazzilli)