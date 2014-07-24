UPDATE 2-Dunkin' Brands cuts 2014 forecasts, shares tumble

(Adds details on results, company comment)
July 24 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc cut
its full-year forecasts on Thursday, as its U.S. Dunkin' Donuts
shops battled fierce competition from fast-food rivals like
McDonald's Corp and as high milk prices softened profits
from its international Baskin-Robbins ice cream business.
Shares dropped almost 5 percent in early trading, after the
company also cited weak performance by its Baskin-Robbins joint
venture in Japan for the reduction in its 2014 view.
Dunkin' Brands now expects this year's adjusted earnings to
be $1.73 to $1.77 per share on sales growth of 5 to 7 percent.
Its prior forecast called for earnings of $1.79 to $1.83 per
share on sales growth of 6 to 8 percent.
U.S. Dunkin' Donuts shops account for roughly three-quarters
of the Canton, Massachusetts-based company's overall revenue. It
lowered its 2014 same-store sales growth target for those stores
to 2 to 3 percent from 3 to 4 percent previously.
Dunkin' Brands also reported disappointing quarterly
results, with executives blaming a cold and rainy start to the
spring season, coupled with rampant discounting by fast-food
chains, for the weaker-than-expected 1.8 percent rise in sales
at established Dunkin' Donuts franchises in the United States.
McDonald's, Dunkin' Donuts' chief competitor, on Tuesday
said sales at its established U.S. restaurants fell a
steeper-than-expected 1.5 percent in the second quarter.
The world's biggest hamburger chain gave away free coffee
during the latest quarter in a bid to defend its dominance in
the U.S. fast-food breakfast market from existing competitors
and new players such as Yum Brands Inc's Taco Bell
chain.
Dunkin Brands' total revenue rose 4.6 percent to $190.9
million for the second quarter ended June 28. That was below
analysts' average estimate of $198.5 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net income attributable to Dunkin' Brands
rose 13 percent to $46.2 million, or 43 cents per share, for the
quarter.
Excluding items, Dunkin' Brands earned 47 cents per share,
in line with the average analyst estimate.
Shares in Dunkin' Brands tumbled 4.9 percent at $41.83 in
morning trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Shailaja Sharma
in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Sriraj Kalluvila and
Meredith Mazzilli)