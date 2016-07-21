Dunkin' Brands quarterly revenue rises 2.3 pct

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
July 21 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc's quarterly sales rose 2.3 percent as demand increased for its flavored iced coffee and it benefited from a new feature on its app that allows customers to quickly place and take out orders.
Net income attributable to Dunkin' Brands rose to $49.6 million, or 57 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 25 from $42.3 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
The owner of Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains said sales increased to $216.3 million from $211.4 million. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: